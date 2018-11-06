Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about EpiPens.

The FDA says the labels on some EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. auto-injectors, including authorized generic versions, might prevent the device from easily sliding out of their carrier tubes.

It could mean a delay in getting the life-saving drug.

Pfizer says the sticker on the auto-injector unit “may have been improperly applied.”

For more information, visit fda.gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm624986.htm.