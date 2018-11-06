ELECTION DAY:Click Here For Everything You Need To Know About Election Day
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:EpiPen, EpiPens, FDA, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about EpiPens.

The FDA says the labels on some EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. auto-injectors, including authorized generic versions, might prevent the device from easily sliding out of their carrier tubes.

It could mean a delay in getting the life-saving drug.

Pfizer says the sticker on the auto-injector unit “may have been improperly applied.”

For more information, visit fda.gov/Drugs/DrugSafety/ucm624986.htm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s