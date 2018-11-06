Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Tom Wolf has won a second term as Pennsylvania governor, beating brash Republican challenger Scott Wagner.
Wolf’s victory in Tuesday’s election sends him back to Harrisburg to share power with a Republican-controlled Legislature that fought him in two extended budget battles.
Wolf has said he’ll continue advancing his first-term priorities.
Speaking at his election night headquarters in York, Wolf said Pennsylvanians voted for better schools, quality and accessible health care and a strong economy. He says it was also a vote for “a public service that actually has integrity, that you can trust.”
He was joined on stage by John Fetterman, the long-time mayor of Braddock. Fetterman won election as lieutenant governor.
Wolf says, in his words, “We are going to do some great things for Pennsylvania.” He says Pennsylvania “has a really bright future.”
Wolf downed GOP challenger Scott Wagner.
Wagner, a former state senator and waste-hauling millionaire, mostly self-financed his campaign.
He didn’t help himself with a penchant for eyebrow-raising off-the-cuff comments. He told Wolf to put on a catcher’s mask because, he said, he was “going to stomp all over” the incumbent’s face with golf spikes.
