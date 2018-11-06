Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — CBS News is projecting incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey has won re-election in Pennsylvania.
He was being opposed in a heated race by Republican Lou Barletta.
Sen. Casey has won a third Senate term.
