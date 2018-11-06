Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A casting call has gone out for the feature film “Unsinkable,” which is filming right now in the Pittsburgh area.

“Unsinkable” is a new movie about the Titanic. It’s described as “the incredible true story of criminal negligence, political interference and heart-wrenching survivor experiences” following the disaster.

According to Mosser Casting, extras are needed for overnight filming on Nov. 7, 8 and 9. Extras will be paid $10 an hour plus time-and-a-half for overtime.

Filming will begin after dark and wrap up in the early hours of the next morning.

They are looking for people of all ages and ethnicities.

Casting officials say these attributes are helpful, but not required:

MEN

Jacket/chest size of 42 or less (due to the 1912-era clothing)

Beards or mustaches that would fit in with early 20th century styles

WOMEN

Waist measurement of 30 inches or less (due to the 1912-era clothing)

Longer hair with a natural, or natural-looking color (no dramatically contrasting roots or ombre hair)

You must also have reliable transportation to the Downtown Pittsburgh set.

If you are interested, you should email unsinkable@mossercasting.com and put the word “SURVIVORS” in the subject line. They ask that you include the following information: name, age, location, phone number, height, weight, shoe size, the nights you’ll be available and two recent photos of yourself.

MEN:

-Suit jacket size:

-Neck size:

-Shirt sleeve:

-Waist:

-Inseam:

-Hat:

WOMEN:

-Dress size:

-Bust & cup:

-Waist:

-Hips:

They are also looking for men to play news reporters in scenes being filmed on Wednesday, Nov. 7. Those scenes will also be filmed overnight, into the early morning hours of Nov. 8.

The requirements include:

Be available all night Weds, Nov. 7

Suit jacket size of 42 or less

Be willing to have hair/facial hair trimmed to match the styles of 1912 (if needed)

If you’re interested, email unsinkable@mossercasting.com and put the word “REPORTER” in the subject line. They ask that you include two recent photos of yourself, along with this information:

-Name

-Age

-Location

-Phone

-Height

-Weight

-Shoe

-Suit Jacket Size:

-Neck

-Shirt Sleeve

-Waist

-Inseam