WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A man allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a polling place in Washington County on Tuesday morning.
It happened at the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department social hall on Jolley School Road in South Franklin Township just after 8 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen, of Claysville, came into the social hall to vote but was told he was not registered to vote in that area.
Queen then allegedly became angry, said he was going to get a gun and “shoot up” the polling place, and then quickly left.
The criminal complaint says Queen was located and taken into custody on Old Scales Road.
Queen is facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
That dude is mentally disturbed. The mug shot says it all.
Another example of America’s mental health crisis.
Hey! They finally found the guy that boned Ford! It wasn’t Kavanaugh after all! His mug shot says it all!
The man is obviously totally insane.
Wow! The mug shot! What is going on here in Pennsylvania? I sure hope this guy is not an example of what the Keystone State people are looking like lately. Wow!
the ridiculous thing about this too is that probably only WA-8 is a close race…the rest prob are Dem holds. Voting for Maria Cantwell isn’t worth an arrest record.
Democrat.