Filed Under:Bob Allen, Claysville, Midterm Election, South Franklin Township, Voting, Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A man allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a polling place in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

It happened at the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department social hall on Jolley School Road in South Franklin Township just after 8 a.m.

christopher queen Officials: Man Threatens To Get Gun, Shoot Up Polling Place

(Source: Washington County Jail)

According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen, of Claysville, came into the social hall to vote but was told he was not registered to vote in that area.

Queen then allegedly became angry, said he was going to get a gun and “shoot up” the polling place, and then quickly left.

south franklin volunteer fire department social hall Officials: Man Threatens To Get Gun, Shoot Up Polling Place

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

The criminal complaint says Queen was located and taken into custody on Old Scales Road.

Queen is facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Comments (7)
  1. Chris Johnson says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:38 PM

    That dude is mentally disturbed. The mug shot says it all.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Mike White says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:42 PM

    Another example of America’s mental health crisis.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Jonathan Bari (@Jbari222) says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:42 PM

    Hey! They finally found the guy that boned Ford! It wasn’t Kavanaugh after all! His mug shot says it all!

    Reply Report comment
  4. Jonathan Vaughn says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:43 PM

    The man is obviously totally insane.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Dan Roth says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:54 PM

    Wow! The mug shot! What is going on here in Pennsylvania? I sure hope this guy is not an example of what the Keystone State people are looking like lately. Wow!

    Reply Report comment
  6. jonathanmanson (@jonathanmanson1) says:
    November 6, 2018 at 3:56 PM

    the ridiculous thing about this too is that probably only WA-8 is a close race…the rest prob are Dem holds. Voting for Maria Cantwell isn’t worth an arrest record.

    Reply Report comment
  7. Mike says:
    November 6, 2018 at 4:06 PM

    Democrat.

    Reply Report comment

