GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A former sheriff’s deputy is charged with sexting a teenage girl. Police say he even tried to meet up with her.

State police charged 38-year-old Bobby Neiderhiser, of Mt. Pleasant, after an investigation into allegations the former Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputy sent inappropriate texts to a teenage girl he met at a party over the summer.

According to the criminal complaint, Neiderhiser texted the 15-year-old girl, “Just wish I were young again.” He went on to say he wanted to perform a sex act on her and her 16-year-old friend.

In another series of texts, he allegedly said he wanted to “meet up… bring drinks… talk.” He also allegedly texted, “I just want your friend in the worst way” and “You don’t tell, I don’t tell, that’s the deal.”

Court records indicate Neiderhiser promised the girls alcohol in exchange for sex and tried to meet with them, texting the girl to say he had a case of cold beer in his vehicle.

According to investigators, Neiderhiser never met up with either one of the teenage girls. Instead, police discovered him at a massage parlor along Route 22. Neiderhiser was allegedly drunk and had locked his keys inside his truck.

Sources tell KDKA that Neiderhiser joined the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department in 2005 and resigned from the department after the allegations became public.

Neiderhiser was charged with corrupting the morals of a minor. He’s free on $25,000 unsecured bond.