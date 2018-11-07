Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– More support is headed to the Pittsburgh Jewish Community as the Washington Capitals plan to donate following the Squirrel Hill Shooting.

The MSE Foundation, which operates Washington’s charitable organization, announced via Twitter Tuesday that half of the 50/50 collection from tonight’s game against the Penguins at Capital One Arena will be donated to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. MSE says that the money will go directly to the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims and their families.

.@MSEFndn will donate Capitals' half of the 50/50 raffle from tomorrow's game against the @penguins to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. Funds will benefit victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. #StrongerThanHatehttps://t.co/xG8CzC57pw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 6, 2018

The Capitals and Penguins square off for the 2nd time this season Wednesday night at 7:30. The rivals squared off in Pittsburgh’s season opener back in early October. The Pens won that game 7-6 in overtime.