DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing checks from mailboxes, forging his name and cashing them at banks.

According to the Tribune-Review, Drake White, 22, of New Derry, was charged on Monday.

In July, one victim filled out three checks for various bills and placed them in her mailbox. In September, the victim received delinquent notices from two utility companies and a bank.

The checks totaled nearly $1,900. He is also accused of altering a $2,000 mortgage payment check by a resident in Latrobe.

White reportedly cashed the checks at a PNC Bank ATM in Unity Township. Police were able to identify him from ATM surveillance photos.

He is facing a list of charges including, forgery, access device fraud and theft.

White is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.

