Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — There have been two cases this week of truck drivers driving off after wreaking havoc in Westmoreland County.

In Greensburg, a truck sheared off a $12,000 light pole.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police are still looking for that driver.

Then, in Belle Vernon, an 18-wheeler tore down a pole that knocked out power, pulled a wire out of a house and sparked a fire.

It happened at the intersection of Hill and Arch Streets.

“It ripped a wire out of my house, it arched and it caught the top of my house on fire,” said homeowner John Kerekes. “We’re in bad shape. We’re staying at my daughter’s house, we got a hotel room. They’re telling us 4-6 months we’re going to have to say there.”

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Nathaniel William Smith of Texas. Neighbors managed to get the license plate as the truck rolled away.

Troopers arrested him on the turnpike at Donegal.

Smith has been charged with causing a catastrophe. He is in the Westmoreland County Jail.