Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster recently took a second job as a delivery driver for Postmates.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Smith-Schuster picks up food orders from two locations and surprises some fans by delivering the orders to their homes.

The first order sees Smith-Schuster head to Pizza Parma to pick up Max’s order. When he arrives at Max’s house, he and a friend were stunned that it was actually Smith-Schuster bringing him his food.

JuJu brought his dog along on the adventure and stopped for photos with Max and his friends.

For the second delivery, JuJu picked up an order at Pad Thai Noodle for Maurice.

Despite getting an alert that JuJu would be delivering his food, Maurice didn’t believe it until he saw him get out of his car.

“I saw your name and was like wait, this can’t be real,” Maurice said.

The video ends with JuJu saying he’s found some new restaurants to check out and promises a second episode will be coming soon!