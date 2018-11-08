Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young man is hospitalized after a late-night shooting in the city’s Knoxville section.

According to a Public Safety Department official, the gunfire was first reported around 10:40 p.m. along McKinley Street.

Officers say the victim was shot multiple times in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

His name has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.