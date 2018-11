PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Carolina Panthers are the latest professional sports team to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting.

The team delivered flowers to the memorial outside of the Squirrel Hill synagogue Thursday morning according to a post on Twitter.

With these flowers we extend our deepest sympathies to the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh. #StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/WNUdV4Knfa — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2018

Carolina is in town to face the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.