PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A celebration of the 1979 World Series Championship highlights a loaded Pirates promotional schedule in 2019.

The team released the full list of promotions Thursday morning. Next season is the 40th anniversary of the We Are Fam-a-lee team, and the weekend of July 19-21 will include alumni visits, on-field ceremonies and more.

The popular Free Shirt Fridays return throughout the season, while the Pirates Hawaiian shirt giveaway will take place on July 6th vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. The game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, August 17th features a Pirates cardigan giveaway to pay tribute to Pittsburgh icon Fred Rogers.

Five bobble head dates are scheduled, including the popular Star Wars bobble head on May 4th against the Oakland Athletics. Twelve Kids Day Sundays are set and filled with replica jerseys and other collectibles.

The full promotional schedule can be found on the Pirates website.

Single-game tickets go on sale Friday.