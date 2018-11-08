Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP/KDKA) — Police in Ohio say a car was struck by gunfire and a baby and two adults inside the vehicle were killed.

Youngstown police say a man, a woman and the baby were in the car hit by bullets around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the shooting victims as 21-year-old Edward Morris, 19-year-old Valarcia Blair and 3-month-old Tariq Morris.

Police say Edward Morris died at the scene and Blair and the baby died at a hospital. Authorities didn’t release any information on the relationships of the three to each other.

Investigators say they recovered multiple shell casings from an assault weapon and a handgun from the area.

According to WKBN-TV, officers found a silver Saturn SUV riddled with bullet holes at the corner of Gibson Street and E. Pasadena Avenue.

Investigators are reportedly looking to question a person of interest. WKBN reports that he is charged in an unrelated incident.

Police didn’t provide any additional details on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE (2583).

