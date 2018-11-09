  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They may be one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ biggest rivals, but a Washington Capitals’ fan has made a big donation to help the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The Pens and Caps played on Wednesday night in Washington DC.

The 50/50 raffle winner from that game decided that rather than keep the money for themselves, that they would donate all of it.

The jackpot was worth nearly $39,000.

The Caps posted the news on their Twitter page with the #StrongerThanHate hashtag.

The money is now going to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to help the victims and families of the synagogue shooting.

Earlier in the week, the Penguins donated nearly $350,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh from their fundraising efforts since the shooting, including the sale of the #StrongerThanHate patches.

The Pens also auctioned off their jerseys with the patches on them. If you would like to donate to the Tree of Life Synagogue, click here.

