PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They may be one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ biggest rivals, but a Washington Capitals’ fan has made a big donation to help the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The Pens and Caps played on Wednesday night in Washington DC.

The 50/50 raffle winner from that game decided that rather than keep the money for themselves, that they would donate all of it.

The jackpot was worth nearly $39,000.

The Caps posted the news on their Twitter page with the #StrongerThanHate hashtag.

Amazing Story: Last night’s 50/50 raffle winner, a #Caps Season Ticket Member, chose to waive their prize so @MSEFndn could donate the total $38,570 jackpot raised to @JewishFedPGH to benefit victims and families of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. #StrongerThanHate https://t.co/OhVSLqOvTT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 8, 2018

The money is now going to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh to help the victims and families of the synagogue shooting.

Earlier in the week, the Penguins donated nearly $350,000 to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh from their fundraising efforts since the shooting, including the sale of the #StrongerThanHate patches.

Over the past week and a half, Pittsburgh has come together in the wake of tragedy. Earlier today, $348,705 was donated to @JewishFedPGH. Additional funds will be donated, as the #StrongerThanHate jersey auction and patch sale are ongoing. Details: https://t.co/Ypm58spJ3Z pic.twitter.com/WgAJhmd6LW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 8, 2018

The Pens also auctioned off their jerseys with the patches on them. If you would like to donate to the Tree of Life Synagogue, click here.