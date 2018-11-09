Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Pittsburgh for two performances next year.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Friday morning that Seinfeld will perform two shows at the Benedum Center.

Both shows will take place on Saturday, March 9 — one will be at 7 p.m. and the second will be at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $52 and they will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. through TrustArts.org.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling (412) 456-6666 or visiting the Box Office at Theater Square on Penn Avenue.