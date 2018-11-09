Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy in Ohio accused of his second high-speed police chase in 13 months has been charged with grand theft and criminal damaging.

Cleveland.com reports the boy also was charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court with failing to comply with a police order. Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn said the boy took off in his mother’s SUV around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after she took away his video game console.

Police say officers chased him as he sped down a road the wrong way, reaching speeds of 70 to 90 mph. The chase ended about 30 minutes later when the boy crashed into a parked truck and received minor injuries.

Authorities say he led police on a 100-mph chase last fall. No one was injured.

