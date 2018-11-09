PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the best pubs in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Piper’s Pub

Topping the list is Piper’s Pub. Food, drinks and football (soccer, that is) characterize this British-oriented tavern. The food displays Scottish and Irish influences, as with the Guinness beef stew or the Wild Scotsman burger topped with creamy brie and whisky bacon onion jam. Drinks continue the theme, with lots of scotch and whisky available, plus stouts and porters on tap. As for football, fans of any EPL team will feel at home here.

Located at 1828 E. Carson St. in South Side, it is the highest rated pub in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shiloh Grill

Next up is Mount Washington’s Shiloh Grill, situated at 123 Shiloh St. It’s just a few minutes’ walk from the Monongahela incline station, and it boasts expansive city views. Younger sibling to Shadyside’s Harris Grill, it offers an elevated pub-style menu, from wings with international sauces (chimichurri, Jamaican jerk, Sichuan) to a roasted vegetable salad. Thirsty? It has a nice selection of beers on tap. With four stars out of 332 reviews on Yelp, the pub has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Monterey Pub

North Side’s Monterey Pub, located at 1227 Monterey St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews. It’s an Irish pub with a wide selection of draught and bottled beers, many from the Emerald Isle. They complement a food menu heavy on Irish classics like bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and varieties of boxty, or potato pancakes. There are also many burgers, wraps and seafood options. Sit in antique mahogany booths, and enjoy the cozy fireplace.

4. Bigham Tavern

Bigham Tavern in Mount Washington, is another go-to, with four stars out of 247 Yelp reviews. It is known for its nearly three-dozen flavors of wings, from a heatless mesquite dry rub to a super-spicy honey garlic habanero, and for game days, when fans of local and regional teams pack the booths and stools. Head over to 321 Bigham St. to see for yourself.

5. Max’s Allegheny Tavern

Finally, over in East Allegheny, check out Max’s Allegheny Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp. This pub has an old-school German feel, from decor to food to beer. Indicators of this former hotel’s history include an antique refrigerator (which still works), traditional glass lampshades and an old piano. Look for a menu of pretzels, sausages and schnitzel, and beers with names like Warsteiner, Spaten and Kostritzer. You can find the pub at 537 Suismon St.