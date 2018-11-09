Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER (KDKA) – An early Friday morning stabbing and fatal shooting in Butler are directly linked, according to police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of South Wagner Avenue and West Cunningham Street around 1:30 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Adam Selfridge. Family members were at the scene speaking with police.

While investigating the shooting, police received a call for a stabbing about a mile away on Ziegler Avenue.

A man flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, but his condition is unknown.

No one in custody, but police said there is no threat to the community.

