WEST ALEXANDER (KDKA) – One person was killed and two others were injured in an early Friday morning crash in Washington County.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Route 40 and North Liberty Road in West Alexander around 5:45 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

