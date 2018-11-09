  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Route 40, Washington County, West Alexander

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST ALEXANDER (KDKA) – One person was killed and two others were injured in an early Friday morning crash in Washington County.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Route 40 and North Liberty Road in West Alexander around 5:45 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s