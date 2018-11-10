Comments
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale.
The victim was taken to a local trauma center. Initially, there were reports that she had also been run over by a vehicle, but that was determined to be false.
At this time, the motive is not known, but the Allegheny County homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.
