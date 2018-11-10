Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Route 422 in New Castle on Friday.

The accident occurred when one car crossed into the oncoming lanes and crashed head-on into another car.

The driver of the first car was pronounced dead on the scene while the passenger in that was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The two people in the other car were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. There is currently no word on their conditions.

The crash is currently under investigation.