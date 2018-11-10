  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Operation Better Block is hosting a free health screening event on Saturday morning at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA.

Photo Courtesy of Operation Better Block

The event offers asthma, blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and lead exposure screenings. The first 100 Homewood residents will receive a $25 gift card for participating, courtesy of Operation Better Block and East Liberty Family Health Center.

The event, at the YMCA at 7140 Bennett Street, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

