BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Route 356 has been closed between Lernerville Speedway and Winfield Road at the Planet Mart on Saturday morning.

The closure is due to icy conditions and a tree down on the power lines.

The utility company is en route to the scene, but the road will be closed until further notice.

