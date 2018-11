Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — One woman was killed in a car crash in West Mifflin early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Lebanon Road near Mifflin Hills.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 49-year-old Dawn Evette Mackey, of Homestead, was killed in a single vehicle crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the crash have not yet been released.