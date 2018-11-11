Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — Michael Diebold, the suspended Leechburg Police chief accused of soliciting sex from a teenager, is reportedly asking for alimony and spousal support payments from his estranged wife.

The Valley News Dispatch reports Diebold has filed a claim in the Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas, saying he doesn’t have sufficient income and assets for living expenses and legal fees.

Diebold is also reportedly asking the court to prohibit his wife, Danielle Diebold, from spending any of the money community members and others raised for him after he lost part of his arm in a fireworks accident in 2017.

Danielle told KDKA-TV News shortly after her husband’s arrest that all the money raised was “frozen” and would not be used for his bail or criminal defense.

Michael was arrested in January and charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He’s accused of communicating with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, sending inappropriate photos and arranging a meeting.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing in January and was bonded out of jail, but he was sent back to the Westmoreland County Jail in May after he allegedly violated a court-ordered custody agreement. He has remained in jail since then.