PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire Sunday afternoon at a home near the northern edge of Schenley Park.

The two-alarm fire started around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Schenley Road off Northumberland Street.

Flame could be seen coming from the chimney of the home and smoke could be seen in a second-story window.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Further details have not yet been released.

