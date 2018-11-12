Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Taxpayers who were hoping to learn more about the two members of McCandless Police Department put on paid leave late last month left Monday’s council meeting disappointed.

Town Attorney Gavin Robb largely responded to questions with “no comment.”

He said he couldn’t say whether the chief is involved in the investigation. He also said he could not answer who’s in charge of the department right now.

He also refused to answer who’s conducting the investigation.

In the Facebook post, it was a described as a “personnel matter.”

It reads: “The Town of McCandless has placed two members of its Police Department on paid administrative leave pending an investigation and review of a personnel matter. The Town cannot provide any further details at this time. Any inquiries should be directed to the Town Administration.”