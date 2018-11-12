Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Penn Hills on Monday evening.
Officers were first called to the intersection of Blackadore and Beechford Streets just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
The victim was found lying along Beechford Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name is not yet being released.
A neighbor tells KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that he heard about a half dozen gunshots in the area.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Penn Hills and East Hills are getting pretty bad. Put your homes up now before prices tumble further.