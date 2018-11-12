  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Death Investigation, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Penn Hills, Ralph Iannotti, Shooting

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Penn Hills on Monday evening.

Officers were first called to the intersection of Blackadore and Beechford Streets just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victim was found lying along Beechford Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not yet being released.

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

A neighbor tells KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that he heard about a half dozen gunshots in the area.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Dan Garstecki (@DanGarstecki) says:
    November 12, 2018 at 9:15 PM

    Penn Hills and East Hills are getting pretty bad. Put your homes up now before prices tumble further.

