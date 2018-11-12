Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will honor the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims with a special concert later this month.

“A Concert for Peace & Unity” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, exactly one month after the tragic shooting.

The Symphony says they hope the performance will provide an opportunity “to find comfort, strength and solace through music, hope and unity.”

Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman will join music director Manfred Honeck, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh. The Symphony says all artists are donating their services for the performance.

The concert will be held in Heinz Hall. The event is free, but tickets are required. There is a limit of four tickets per party.

Tickets are available by calling (412) 392-4900 or visiting the Pittsburgh Symphony’s website at pittsburghsymphony.org/production/61580/music-for-the-spirit-a-concert-for-peace-unity.

Volunteers at the event will be collecting contributions for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s “Our Victims of Terror” fund and the Pittsburgh Police injured officers fund.