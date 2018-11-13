Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Amazon’s HQ2 is officially not coming to Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced that the New York City and Arlington, Virginia were the winners of the HQ2 sweepstakes.

Pittsburgh was among the 20 finalists for Amazon’s HQ2.

The other cities included Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County in Maryland, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto and Washington, D.C.

The search began with 238 candidates.

Amazon said it evaluated each of the bids based on a set of criteria, such as proximity to a major airport and ability to attract tech talent. After narrowing it down to 20, company representatives visited each city.

