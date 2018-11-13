LE'VEON BELL WATCH:Running Back Is A No-Show At Steelers HQ On Deadline Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivertowne Brewing has abruptly closed its bars and restaurants throughout the region, with the exception of one location.

Handwritten signs were posted this week on the doors to notify customers.

rivertowne brewing monroeville Rivertowne Brewing’s Verona Location Remains Open, Other Locations Shutter

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The Westmoreland County brewer and its four restaurants filed for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code back in May. The brewery is cited intense competition in the craft beer industry.

Only the location in Verona remains open for business. It’s the only location not affected.

