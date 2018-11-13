Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ryan Shazier was recognized for his recovery from a major spinal injury with the 2018 Ed Block Courage Award Tuesday morning.

Shazier was selected by his teammates for the award that was given during the 26th annual Courage House Luncheon at Heinz Field.

Shazier told the crowd that his version of courage was fighting the odds after he was told he might never walk again.

“Less than one percent of people make the NFL, less than one percent of people make the Pro Bowl, less than one percent of people make all-pro, and I was so grateful to make all these things, so when I got the opportunity and only 20 percent of people walk, I was like, hey, you don’t know who you’re talking to,” Shazier said.

A special piece of art was made during the luncheon.

It was a piece from artist Cody Sabol who created a special finger paint rendition of Shazier.

The painting was then auctioned off for 25-hundred dollars.

Pittsburgh was the first city outside of Baltimore to present the annual Ed Block Courage Award, named for the head trainer of the former Baltimore Colts.

Ed Block was also a champion for at-risk youth in the Baltimore area, and now every team in the NFL presents this award in his honor.

The event also recognizes a Courage House Award winner and the Daniel M. Rooney Ambassodor Scholarship recipient. Heather Cratsenberg was honored with the 2018 Courage House Award. The Steelers and Holy Family Institute co-sponsor the event.