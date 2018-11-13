(CBS Local) — Self-driving cars are expected to change the way we travel and work. But autonomous vehicles, known as AVs, could also have a profound impact on our sex lives, according to a new study.

“People will be sleeping in their vehicles, which has implications for roadside hotels,” Scott Cohen, who led the study, told Fast Company magazine. “That led us to think, besides sleeping, what other things will people do in cars when free from the task of driving? And you can see that in the long association of automobiles and sex that’s represented in just about every coming-of-age movie. It’s not a big leap.”

60 percent of Americans have already had sex in a car, according to another study, and Cohen says sex in self-driving cars are expected to widespread by the 2040s.