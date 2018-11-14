  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cassandra Gross, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Thomas Stanko, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County woman has been missing since April and her family is now requesting that she be declared dead.

Cassandra Gross, of Latrobe, spoke to her mother on the phone around 3:30 p.m. on April 7. The 51-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

According to the Tribune-Review, her son has filed a motion to have her legally declared dead.

cassandra gross Family Of Missing Westmoreland Co. Woman Files Request To Have Her Declared Dead

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

Her car was found, burned, by some railroad tracks in Unity Township a few days after she disappeared, and her dog was discovered running alone along Route 30 outside of Latrobe.

One person state police investigators have concentrated their efforts on is Thomas Stanko. According to family, Stanko was the missing woman’s former boyfriend. Neighbors and family say Stanko was both physically and emotionally abusive to Gross.

Gross’ mother told KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti shortly after her daughter’s disappearance that she believes her daughter is dead and Stanko murdered her.

Stanko remains in jail on an unrelated matter.

Previously, Stanko says he doesn’t know what happened to Gross and wants her to come home as well.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s