UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County woman has been missing since April and her family is now requesting that she be declared dead.

Cassandra Gross, of Latrobe, spoke to her mother on the phone around 3:30 p.m. on April 7. The 51-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

According to the Tribune-Review, her son has filed a motion to have her legally declared dead.

Her car was found, burned, by some railroad tracks in Unity Township a few days after she disappeared, and her dog was discovered running alone along Route 30 outside of Latrobe.

One person state police investigators have concentrated their efforts on is Thomas Stanko. According to family, Stanko was the missing woman’s former boyfriend. Neighbors and family say Stanko was both physically and emotionally abusive to Gross.

Gross’ mother told KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti shortly after her daughter’s disappearance that she believes her daughter is dead and Stanko murdered her.

Stanko remains in jail on an unrelated matter.

Previously, Stanko says he doesn’t know what happened to Gross and wants her to come home as well.