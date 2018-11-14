PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers running back Merril Hoge is on a quest to find answers for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE.

“I asked every neurologist who would sit down with me individually and separately…tell me what CTE is, Hoge said. “This is exactly what they would say to me ‘Merril, it’s a pattern…we don’t know what causes it…and we don’t know what it causes.”

In his new book, “Brainwashed: The Bad Science Behind CTE and the Plot to Destroy Football” Hoge explains how the narrative surrounding CTE and football are off the mark.

Hoge claims that the science on how football correlates with CTE isn’t there and that there is no link between football and the brain disease.

Throughout recent years, #CTE has become one of the most talked about issues in sports. My new book, #BRAINWASHED is here to cut through the hidden agendas, misinformation, & ambiguous headlines currently surrounding the CTE narrative. Learn more here: https://t.co/fbhLbgs8TD pic.twitter.com/4PSUOvY1Qc — Merril Hoge (@merrilhoge) October 23, 2018

Hoge thinks the media’s coverage is unfair, as concussions happen in other sports as well, but football is always directly linked to the brain issues on television and online.

The former Steeler sent his book to Ben Roethlisberger to read. Ben thinks that the book gives interesting points that starts important conversations on the matter.

“He wants to open people’s eyes,” Roethlisberger said. “We should be educated on the truths on CTE, concussions or whatever it is.”