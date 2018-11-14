Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford has signed a three-year extension.

According to the Penguins, the new deal will keep Rutherford with the team through the 2021-22 season.

“We think Jim Rutherford is one of the best general managers in all of sports and, during his tenure in Pittsburgh, arguably the best GM In the NHL,” Penguins co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle said in a joint statement.

Rutherford is currently in his fifth year with the team. The biggest achievement in that time was building a team that would win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, Rutherford served as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes for 20 years.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.