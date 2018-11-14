Filed Under:Jim Rutherford, Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford has signed a three-year extension.

According to the Penguins, the new deal will keep Rutherford with the team through the 2021-22 season.

“We think Jim Rutherford is one of the best general managers in all of sports and, during his tenure in Pittsburgh, arguably the best GM In the NHL,” Penguins co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle said in a joint statement.

SAN JOSE, CA – JUNE 12: Jim Rutherford of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with the Stanley Cup after their 3-1 victory to win the Stanley Cup against the San Jose Sharks in Game Six of the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final at SAP Center on June 12, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Rutherford is currently in his fifth year with the team. The biggest achievement in that time was building a team that would win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, Rutherford served as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes for 20 years.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

