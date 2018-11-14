  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Absentee Ballots, ACLU, Harrisburg

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A lawsuit claims Pennsylvania sends out absentee ballots too late, preventing some people from returning them in time.

The lawsuit by the ACLU and nine voters was filed Tuesday in Commonwealth Court against the governor, top elections officials and leaders of the House and Senate.

The voters say they submitted absentee ballot applications as required by Oct. 30 but received ballots too late to meet the Nov. 2 deadline for submitting them.

The lawsuit claims the absentee ballot system violates state constitutional rights to vote and to equal protection under the law.

The voters want the rules declared unconstitutional and a new deadline established.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the lawsuit will be reviewed. An aide to the top-ranking Senate Republican leader says the suit has no validity.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s