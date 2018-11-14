Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Volunteer firefighters across the state are about to get new equipment, training and insurance.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced that more than 2,500 municipalities will split more than $55 million in fire relief association funding this year.

“This money is vital in helping volunteer firefighters who save lives and protect property,” DePasquale said. “These funds will benefit communities statewide by helping to purchase life-saving equipment, fund critical training and provide insurance for thousands of volunteer firefighters and emergency service providers.”

According to a press release, all municipalities submitted their requests for VFRA funding on time for the first time ever.

“My office has been working to streamline the process for municipalities and that effort is paying off by making it easier for them submit requests for the funding they need to support volunteer firefighters,” DePasquale said.

Allegheny County will see more than $4.5 million.

