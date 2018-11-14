Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is no doubt, driving around Pittsburgh can be a challenge at times.

There always seems to be construction, add that to the many driving distractions, and it is no wonder a new report ranks drivers in Pittsburgh among the worst in the nation.

Allstate 2018 America’s Best Drivers Report is out, and out of 200 cities, the Burgh ranked 171st.

But the Steel City actually went up a few spots this year, last year we were ranked 25th worst.

The study, completed by the Allstate Insurance Company, looked at car crash frequency, population density, and rain and snow.

According to the data, collected from insurance claims, the average driver in Pittsburgh will be in an accident every 6.8 years. Nationally, the average driver will experience a collision every 10.1 years.

Brownsville, Texas came in at number one on the list, followed by Kansas City, Boise, Huntsville, Texas and Madison, Wisconsin.

