PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is apparently ready to move on from running back Le’Veon Bell.

Roethlisberger says he sent Bell a text Tuesday before the 4 p.m. deadline hoping that Bell would show up, but never heard back.

“I texted him yesterday, didn’t hear back, and wish him nothing but the best, he was a great teammate and football player,” Ben said before practice on Wednesday. “To each their own what they want to walk away from.”

Bell had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to report, or be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season. He was a no-show at Pittsburgh Steelers’ headquarters on the South Side. He also forfeits $14.5 million.

Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released this statement:

“I want to confirm that Le’Veon Bell did not sign his Franchise Tender today and, as a result, he will not be eligible to play football during the 2018 season.”

Bell skipped all of Training Camp in the summer and has been a no-show all season.

During an interview at practice Wednesday, Roethlisberger was glad that this whole situation has come to an end.

After today’s locker room interviews.. The Bell questions will pretty much stop. I know I’m glad I don’t have to ask anything about Bell anymore and I know Ben is happy he doesn’t have to field those questions anymore… saying “I am glad we won’t have to talk about this anymore” — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) November 14, 2018

“I’m glad we don’t have to talk about this anymore.”