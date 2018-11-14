Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is facing homicide charges in connection with the death of his brother, who was paralyzed, neglected and starved to death.

Mark Matlock, 38, is accused of homicide and neglecting the care of a dependent person. That person is his 40-year-old brother, James Sullivan.

An autopsy report forwarded to police said Sullivan died of “acute and chronic advanced malnutrition and dehydration.”

Matlock was supposed to be his brother’s caregiver.

Police and first responders were called to a Lenox Street home in Uniontown last May. The caller said Sullivan was having breathing problems.

When they got to the home, authorities said there was a terrible stench.

Police and paramedics said they were shocked when they found Sullivan in a broken hospital bed.

Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik told KDKA-TV News, “[He had] open sores, feces, urine. He had a catheter that led to nowhere. On his backside, there were maggots on his skin and on the bed.”

Sullivan died within hours of first responders showing up at the home.

The months-long investigation into his death found at least seven scheduled visits by Sullivan to a local clinic, but he never showed up for any of them.

“Our criminal investigator did a really good job on this case,” Lt. Kolencik said. “It took a lot of time. The investigator had to work his way backwards.”

Police said Sullivan’s home had no running water.

One of Sullivan’s friends told police he was ready to take Sullivan to the hospital on the day he died.

Matlock is now being held in the Fayette County Prison, without bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled next week.