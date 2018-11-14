Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, you may be searching for gifts for the kids, but some are more dangerous than others.

“World Against Toys Causing Harm,” also known as W.A.T.C.H., is now out with its list of the holiday’s 10 worst toys.

Today @WATCHsafety held a press conference at Franciscan Children’s to reveal its 2018 nominees for the “10 worst toys” this holiday season. Joan Siff, President of W.A.T.C.H., and James Swartz, Director of W.A.T.C.H., spoke of how to bring about change in the toy industry. pic.twitter.com/bTe7SA0rAt — Franciscan Childrens (@FranciscanHFC) November 13, 2018

They can cause choking, strangulation, trauma or eye damage.

The group says you should stay away from the Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pet, which has choking risks and battery acid leakage issues. There’s also the Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster, which could cause eye or facial injuries, and the Pull-Along Dog for entanglement and strangulation injuries.

The Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll and Zoo Jamz Xylophone also both have possible choking hazards.

To see the full list of toys, visit W.A.T.C.H.’s website at this link.