PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, you may be searching for gifts for the kids, but some are more dangerous than others.

“World Against Toys Causing Harm,” also known as W.A.T.C.H., is now out with its list of the holiday’s 10 worst toys.

They can cause choking, strangulation, trauma or eye damage.

watch worst holiday toys W.A.T.C.H Releases List Of 2018 Holidays Worst Toys

(Source: World Against Toys Causing Harm)

The group says you should stay away from the Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pet, which has choking risks and battery acid leakage issues. There’s also the Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster, which could cause eye or facial injuries, and the Pull-Along Dog for entanglement and strangulation injuries.

The Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll and Zoo Jamz Xylophone also both have possible choking hazards.

To see the full list of toys, visit W.A.T.C.H.’s website at this link.

