PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died after a car crash in Bridgeville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on Bower Hill Road between Union Street and McLaughlin Run Road.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 42-year-old Darin W. Pilato, of Cuddy, Pa., was transported to St. Clair Hospital after getting into motor vehicle accident.

Pilato died at the hospital around 4:15 a.m.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

