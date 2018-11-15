Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Crow deterrent” machines have been installed at the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning.

Pitt Police say the five machines will turn on around 5 p.m. and turn off around 7 a.m. every day. The machines will transmit multiple screeching noises and bird calls through speakers around the Cathedral.

In a Facebook post, Pitt Police say, “Your cooperation in tolerating these unusual sounds is greatly appreciated.”

The noises should help to move thousands of crows that roost in the area. Police say the crows are a nuisance and cause concerns for pedestrians on sidewalks, in bus shelters and in surrounding areas.

National Aviary ornithologist Bob Mulvihill says the crows don’t pose any danger, but they can cause a mess.