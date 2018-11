Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The state has a new way for teachers, parents and students to search for school data and student performance.

It includes data on standardized test scores, student demographics, high-level courses, like AP courses and more.

Through the Future Ready PA Index, you can search for elementary, middle or high schools.

To check out the website, click here.

Data from the website is from the 2017-18 school year.