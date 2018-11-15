Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DRAVOSBURG (KDKA) — Police are searching for a Dravosburg woman who has been missing for almost 10 days.

The City of McKeesport Police Department says 46-year-old Heather Renee Short, of Dravosburg, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Short is described as a white woman who is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

She is known to frequent the McKeesport, West Mifflin, Glassport and Dravosburg areas.

Anyone who sees Short or knows about her whereabouts is asked to call McKeesport Police at (412) 675-5015 or call 911.