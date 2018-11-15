SEVERE WEATHER ALERTA Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region until 7 p.m. Thursday.
Filed Under:Dravosburg, Local TV, Missing Woman

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DRAVOSBURG (KDKA) — Police are searching for a Dravosburg woman who has been missing for almost 10 days.

The City of McKeesport Police Department says 46-year-old Heather Renee Short, of Dravosburg, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

heather renee short Police Searching For Dravosburg Woman Missing For Almost 10 Days

(Photo Credit: City of McKeesport Police Department)

Short is described as a white woman who is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

She is known to frequent the McKeesport, West Mifflin, Glassport and Dravosburg areas.

Anyone who sees Short or knows about her whereabouts is asked to call McKeesport Police at (412) 675-5015 or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s