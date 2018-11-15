Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Two mothers in South Greensburg are charged with child endangerment after apparently overdosing, leaving their young daughters to call for help.

The first incident happened at a home on Poplar Street on Sept. 28.

Police say 35-year-old Leanne Schuler was found unresponsive from an apparent overdose.

According to police, her 5-year-old daughter began screaming and crying for help, then ran outside and went to a neighbor’s house across the street. The neighbor then called 911.

Medics used naloxone to revive Schuler, who is now charged with child endangerment.

Schuler’s former landlord said he evicted Schuler and her boyfriend for not paying their rent. He told KDKA-TV News he hopes no other children on the street ever have to witness anything like that again.

The second incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 in a home on Reamer Avenue.

Police say 26-year-old Marissa Maddy was found unresponsive from an apparent overdose.

According to police, Maddy’s 5-year-old daughter ran outside to flag down a neighbor for help and then directed police inside her home to show them a hypodermic needle. The girl’s 1-year-old sister was also home at the time of the incident.

Maddy was charged Wednesday with child endangerment.

Schuler faces a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11. A preliminary hearing hasn’t yet been set for Maddy.