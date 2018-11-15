Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is still on Terminix’s list of the top 25 bed bug cities in the United States, but it has improved since last year.

Terminix announced their list of the cities with the worst bed bug problems Thursday and Pittsburgh came in at number 22.

Last year, Pittsburgh came in at number 12.

Terminix used service data from more than 300 branches across the country to find the 25 cities where residents had the highest number of bed-bug control services between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018.

Their data found bed bugs were most common in the following cities:

Cleveland Philadelphia Los Angeles Indianapolis Cincinnati

Click here to view the full list.

The pest control company says to look for shed bed bug skins and blood spots on mattresses or sheets. Clothing and other belongings that may have been exposed to bed bugs should be laundered at high temperatures to kill off the bugs. Luggage that may be infested should be kept in a plastic bag to prevent the bed bugs from spreading.