PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby will not be in the lineup when the Penguins face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is considered as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Crosby skated on his own this morning, but could miss about a week.

Sullivan also confirmed that Crosby’s injury is not a concussion.

