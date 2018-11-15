Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby will not be in the lineup when the Penguins face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.
Head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is considered as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Crosby skated on his own this morning, but could miss about a week.
Coach Sullivan on if Crosby will be available for tonight’s game: “Sid will not play tonight… Right now his status is day-to-day, but my sense is it’s going to be a week.”
Crosby skated on his own earlier today before the team went out for morning skate.
Sullivan also confirmed that Crosby’s injury is not a concussion.
