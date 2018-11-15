Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby will not be in the lineup when the Penguins face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is considered as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Crosby skated on his own this morning, but could miss about a week.

Coach Sullivan on if Crosby will be available for tonight’s game: “Sid will not play tonight… Right now his status is day-to-day, but my sense is it’s going to be a week.” Crosby skated on his own earlier today before the team went out for morning skate. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 15, 2018

Sullivan also confirmed that Crosby’s injury is not a concussion.

